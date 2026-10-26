13 nabbed in Bulacan drug busts; ₱156K in shabu seized

Bulacan police intensified operations from October 22–24 yielded 13 arrests, ₱156K illegal drugs seized, and recovery of firearms and contraband.

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police arrested 13 suspected drug offenders and seized more than ₱156,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs in a series of operations across Bulacan, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) reported Sunday.

Firearms and an explosive were also recovered in separate law enforcement operations.

Anti-drug operations

Six individuals were arrested during buy-bust operations conducted from October 22 to 23 in Meycauayan City, San Jose del Monte, Pandi, Santa Maria and Balagtas.

Police confiscated suspected shabu valued at ₱78,336.

On October 24, seven more suspects were arrested in separate operations in Bocaue, San Rafael, San Miguel and Doña Remedios Trinidad.

The operations yielded 16 sachets of suspected shabu worth ₱78,200.

The confiscated drugs had a combined estimated value of ₱156,536.

All 13 suspects are in police custody and face charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Firearms and wanted person arrests

Also on October 24, police arrested a 43-year-old man in Norzagaray for allegedly threatening a resident while armed.

Operatives recovered a .38-caliber revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

The suspect faces charges of grave threats and violations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

In Plaridel, police arrested a 33-year-old man wanted for attempted murder.

The suspect had also allegedly been caught selling a .38-caliber revolver during an earlier operation, in which a hand grenade was recovered from his possession.

He faces additional charges for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Enforcement drive continues

"Every operation we conduct adheres to due process and is carried out to ensure the safety and welfare of our communities," said Col. Jay Baybayan, acting provincial director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office.