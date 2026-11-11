Angelina Jolie and Lea Salonga, are bringing their influential voices to the 2026 ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit in Manila

Two internationally celebrated women, Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie and Broadway icon Lea Salonga, are bringing their influential voices to the 2026 ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit in Manila on November 11.

The Academy Award-winning actress and the Tony Award-winning Filipina performer have been announced as featured speakers at the regional gathering, which brings together leaders, advocates, and changemakers to discuss opportunities, inclusion, and sustainable growth across Southeast Asia.

Jolie, widely recognized for her humanitarian work, is expected to share insights drawn from more than two decades of advocating for human rights, assisting refugees, and supporting displaced and vulnerable communities worldwide.

Also read NEWS Angelina Jolie here for summit Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie arrived in Manila on Tuesday to participate in the 2026 ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit…

Meanwhile, Salonga brings her remarkable journey as an internationally acclaimed singer and actress who has helped elevate Filipino talent on the global stage. From her groundbreaking Broadway performances to her international achievements, she continues to inspire generations through music, storytelling, and representation.

According to the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, the summit aims to encourage meaningful conversations about creating opportunities and building a more resilient future for the ASEAN region.