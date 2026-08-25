Broadway star Lea Salonga opened up about why she decided to unfollow BTS members RM and J-Hope.

On Threads, the Filipina singer explained that she made the decision simply for her own peace of mind.

RM and J-Hope had faced criticism after attending an Usher and Chris Brown concert earlier this month, with some fans arguing that their attendance could be seen as supporting Brown despite his history of domestic abuse.

A fan later asked Lea on Threads: "Your statement on the CB & RM/Jhope issue was firm & appreciated. Has your point of view changed since then?”

Lea responded:

"First off, my being a fan can be equated to a single grain of sand on a massive beach. Whatever my actions are won’t affect anyone, except maybe cause consternation in the minds of other fans, which I do expect and accept responsibility for,” she shared.

Lea explained that she ultimately made the decision after realizing how deeply the controversy was affecting her emotionally.

"It’s not meant to be punitive to either of them at all. But I recognized that I was waking up sad and/or upset, or finding myself way too affected. This was unhealthy, so I took a step back, for me,” she said.