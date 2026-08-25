Broadway star Lea Salonga opened up about why she decided to unfollow BTS members RM and J-Hope.
On Threads, the Filipina singer explained that she made the decision simply for her own peace of mind.
RM and J-Hope had faced criticism after attending an Usher and Chris Brown concert earlier this month, with some fans arguing that their attendance could be seen as supporting Brown despite his history of domestic abuse.
A fan later asked Lea on Threads: "Your statement on the CB & RM/Jhope issue was firm & appreciated. Has your point of view changed since then?”
Lea responded:
"First off, my being a fan can be equated to a single grain of sand on a massive beach. Whatever my actions are won’t affect anyone, except maybe cause consternation in the minds of other fans, which I do expect and accept responsibility for,” she shared.
Lea explained that she ultimately made the decision after realizing how deeply the controversy was affecting her emotionally.
"It’s not meant to be punitive to either of them at all. But I recognized that I was waking up sad and/or upset, or finding myself way too affected. This was unhealthy, so I took a step back, for me,” she said.
She continued: "As many fans have rightly pointed out, we are owed nothing really. They are autonomous human beings, but so am I, and whatever decisions I make are mine alone. If I hurt anyone in the aftermath, that isn’t my intention, but I’m sorry if I hurt you nonetheless."
Despite unfollowing RM and J-Hope, Lea made it clear that she remains grateful for BTS and the impact the group has had on her life.
"I am still so grateful for the typhoon they created in my life when they arrived in 2020. I was navigating my marriage ending, raising a teenager, and a global pandemic (not to mention the occasional death threat due to politics). They saved my sanity when I needed saving. I’ll never forget that,” she concluded.
Meanwhile, Lea also took to Instagram to share a video she captured during BTS's Arirang World Tour concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
In the clip, V can be seen performing "FYA" while seemingly looking directly into her camera, making the moment even more special for the Filipina theater legend.
“Thanks, [V], for looking into my camera! You truly are special!” Lea wrote in the caption.
The reel quickly delighted both ARMYs and Lea's followers, with many commenting on how lucky she was to have captured the moment.
"My two worlds colliding! A legend meeting her fellow legend. You are so lucky, Ms. Lea!,” one fan commented.
"He definitely noticed! He was really looking at your camera—so sweet!,” another wrote.
But the excitement didn't stop there. V himself had liked Lea's Instagram reel, prompting the Broadway star to share her reaction on her Instagram Stories.
“What is happening????,” Lea wrote alongside a screenshot showing V's account among those who liked her post.
She added, “[V], thank you. I am freaking out. Have a great show tonight, I'm watching again!”