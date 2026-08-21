Lea Salonga is set to make history as the first Filipina to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The internationally acclaimed actress and singer will be honored with the 2,855th star on Friday, 4 September, at 11:30 a.m. PT along Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Pantages Theatre. She will receive the recognition under the Live Performance category.

The ceremony will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning sports and entertainment journalist Sibley Scoles, with actress and fellow Walk of Famer Ming-Na Wen joining as a guest speaker.

Salonga and Wen share a special connection through Disney’s beloved animated classic Mulan, where they both lent their voices to the iconic character. Salonga voiced the singing voice of Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II, while Wen provided the speaking voice of the legendary Disney heroine.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Lea Salonga to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer.

“Lea Salonga is a true trailblazer whose extraordinary talent and decades-long career have inspired audiences around the world. We are thrilled to honor her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and especially proud that she will be the first Filipina to receive this iconic recognition,” Martinez added.

Following her Walk of Fame ceremony, Salonga will also be honored with the Icon Award at the third annual Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) Closing Night Awards Gala on 6 September at The Beverly Hilton. MIFF had nominated Salonga to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Committee for consideration.

Salonga is best known for her Tony Award-winning performance as Kim in the musical Miss Saigon, a role that earned her international acclaim. She has also received Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards throughout her illustrious career.

Her Broadway credits include Les Misérables, where she became the first Asian actress to portray Éponine on Broadway and later returned as Fantine, as well as productions such as Once on This Island, Allegiance, Here Lies Love and Flower Drum Song.

Beyond theater, Salonga has become a familiar voice to generations of Disney fans as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin. For her contributions to Disney’s legacy, she was named a Disney Legend in 2011.

Salonga has also expanded her work into film and television, appearing in projects such as Yellow Rose, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, Centaurworld, and Little Demon.