Buong suporta naman ang ibinuhos ng Army sa grupo, pati na rin ni Miss Saigon star Lea Salonga na all-out ang pagla-like at pag-repost ng videos sa kaniyang social medias patungkol sa BTS.

Inilarawan din ng mga tagahanga bilang isang "bold move" at nararapat ang ginawa ng grupo bilang pagsulong sa mas inklusibong world music scene.

Dismayado naman ng Recording Academy Chief Executive Harvey Mason Jr. ang naging desiyon ng BTS matapos maglabas ng pahayag.

"I do want to clarify something that seems to be getting lost in the conversation. The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia. The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists," aniya.

Nalulungkot man ngunit nirerespeto ni Mason ang hindi pagsali ng grupo.

"More categories mean more artists' work is recognised. It's never to divide, but to expand," pagdidiin pa niya.

Matatandaang dinomina ng BTS ang Billboard 200 gamit ang kanilang hit-breaking at latest album na "Arirang" na inilabas noong 20 Marso.