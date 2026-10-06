The machine is located shortly after immigration clearance and the arrival gates, in front of the BDO branch at NAIA 3.

BDO Executive Vice President and Head of Branch Banking Group Cora A. Mallillin said the machine gives travelers another option for accessing pesos upon arrival.

“Travelers today expect convenience at every touchpoint of their journey. With the launch of the Currency Exchange Machine, we’re giving customers greater flexibility and control over their Forex needs,” Mallillin said.

To use the machine, customers select the currency, accept the terms and conditions, scan their passport for identity verification, insert their foreign bills and confirm the peso amount. The machine then dispenses the converted pesos and prints a transaction receipt.

BDO said the machine is intended to provide an automated option for foreign exchange transactions at the airport as travelers arrive in the country.

“Travelers today expect convenience at every touchpoint of their journey,” Mallillin said. “With the launch of the Currency Exchange Machine, we’re giving customers greater flexibility and control over their Forex needs. In just a few simple steps, they can securely access peso[s] with no delays.”

“This travel-friendly innovation underscores our commitment to delivering competitive Forex services right where clients need them, enhancing their overall travel experience,” she added.

The automated setup removes the need for customers to fill out forms or wait for teller assistance. To complete a transaction, customers select the currency to be converted, review and accept the terms and conditions, and scan their passport.

The machine then captures the customer’s photo as part of its identity authentication process. The customer inserts the foreign currency bills, confirms the peso amount and collects the converted cash together with a printed receipt.