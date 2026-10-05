One of the two missing passengers of a jeepney that was swept by strong currents of the Paninsingin River was recovered at Barangay Colongan in the town of Rosario, Batangas on 4 October 2026.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the divers from Coast Guard Special Operations Group (CGSOG), Coast Guard Station (CGS) Batangas personnel, and Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog (CGDSTL) SAR teams and drone operators spotted a body along the river channel.

The said discovery was approximately three kilometers downstream from the initial spillway crossing where the incident occurred.

To recall, a passenger jeepney carrying 14 individuals attempted to cross the spillway over the Paninsingin River, but was swept off the bridge by the rapid water flow that completely submerged the vehicle.

12 of the 14 passengers successfully evacuated, reached nearby rocks, and were rescued by local barangay personnel. Coast Guard Medical personnel immediately conducted primary medical assessments and monitored the vital signs of all 12 survivors at the Barangay Colongan Barangay Hall.

Following an overnight suspension due to low visibility and hazardous terrain, operations resumed at 7am on 4 October with an emphasis on aerial search capabilities.

Multi-agency search efforts remain active and fully deployed to locate the remaining missing passenger, Mr. Rene Lesitona, 44 years old, resident of Barangay Mahanadiong, Taysan, Batangas (last seen wearing a black printed shirt and royal blue shorts).

The joint operation continues to utilize drone surveillance, riverbank sweeps, and dive capabilities, combining forces from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) Rosario, the Philippine Army (PA), Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Authorities urge residents along and downstream of the Paninsingin River to remain vigilant and immediately report any information or sightings to local emergency responders.