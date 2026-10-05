The Asian Experience Awards recognizes customer and brand experience initiatives across the region.

The Araneta City mobile app was cited for integrating retail, dining, entertainment, hospitality, transit and residential services into one platform.

The app offers rewards, promotions and personalized offers based on user activity and preferences. Araneta City said the platform has recorded more than 82,000 downloads and processed millions of pesos in encoded transaction receipts.

Meanwhile, Wine 101 at World Cellar was recognized for offering beginner-friendly wine education through weekly 90-minute sessions held every Friday at World Kitchens in Gateway Mall 2.

Led by an in-house certified sommelier, the classes cover wine tasting, label reading and bottle-opening techniques while participants sample three wines paired with dishes from World Kitchens.

Araneta City said the program has helped increase guest participation and engagement across the dining venue.

Araneta City is a 35-hectare commercial district in Quezon City managed by ACI Inc., part of the Araneta Group.