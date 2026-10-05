CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Some 3,400 students of Central Mindanao University in Musuan, Maramag, Bukidnon, underwent awareness training on radicalization and violent extremism on Sunday.
The university’s National Service Training Program-Reserve Officers’ Training Corps unit conducted its eighth Sunday instruction on “Understanding Radicalization and Violent Extremism.”
Army Maj. Muhammad Johaiman Manda, chief of the Operations Branch of the 1st Training Group under the Philippine Army’s Education and Training Command, discussed factors that contribute to radicalization, warning signs and the potential effects of violent extremism.
He also highlighted the role of individuals and communities in preventing extremist influence.
The discussion focused on critical thinking, responsible engagement, community awareness and resilience, particularly among young people.
The activity was attended by 2,500 Civic Welfare Training Service students and 900 ROTC cadets.
The Training Command said the one-day activity aimed to strengthen awareness among students and future Army reservists while promoting collective responsibility in building safer and more resilient communities.
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