Issued by the Sandiganbayan Second Division, the alias warrants cover two counts of violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, two counts of Malversation of Public Funds under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code, and two counts of Falsification by a Public Officer under Article 171(2) of the same Code. The total recommended bail amount is P282,000.

According to the passenger, her name had been legally changed, while the other names appearing in the alias warrants belonged to her siblings. She also said she was unaware of the warrants.

The accused will be brought to the Sandiganbayan Second Division in Quezon City, accompanied by her son, for proper disposition.

“Kapag may warrant of arrest na natutukoy sa ating mga paliparan, dapat nating tiyaking maayos ang proseso at maiharap sa kinauukulang hukuman ang mga taong saklaw nito. Patuloy nating gagampanan ang ating tungkulin nang maayos, maingat at naaayon sa batas,”said PNP AVSEGROUP Director Police Brigadier General Dionisio Bartolome Jr.