The prelate made the call as the coal operating contract is set to expire in 2027 and the Department of Energy (DOE) recently scrapped the bidding for the award of mining rights to conduct an assessment of stakeholders’ concerns, including ongoing water seepage.

“Let the transition begin now,” appealed the bishop.

“Let us not wait until coal reserves are depleted, environmental pressures become more difficult to address, or workers suddenly find themselves without livelihood,” he pointed out.

On the other hand, the prelate clarified that the diocese is not asking for an immediate halt to mining operations without consideration of the country’s energy requirements and the livelihoods of workers and their families.

Because of this, Maceda asked the government, the mining sector, and the community to develop renewable energy and other sustainable industries; prepare, retrain, and give priority to mining workers for new employment; diversify the local economy so that residents do not rely on coal mining; provide adequate protection for affected workers and their families; and progressively rehabilitate the land, waters, and ecosystems affected by mining.

Maceda said the DOE should consider incorporating a Semirara transition roadmap into the Philippine Energy Plan, as well as set the terms and conditions governing any future coal mining contract on the island.

The prelate said future operators should be required to present a credible plan for extracting coal and an enforceable plan for workers, communities, environmental rehabilitation, economic diversification, and the island’s progressive transition away from dependence on coal.

“The cost of this transition must not be simply passed on to the workers,” said the bishop.

“Government and industry, which have benefitted from the resources of Semirara, bear a corresponding responsibility for its people and for the rehabilitation of the island,” added Maceda.

On the other hand, the bishop recognized the efforts made by the Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (SMPC) on workers’ welfare, environmental rehabilitation, livelihood programs, and economic diversification.

However, Maceda observed that these lacked “an overarching, publicly articulated, time-bound and adequately funded Just Transition Roadmap that brings these efforts together toward a clear goal: the gradual transition of Semirara and its people away from dependence on coal.”

“Without such a framework, otherwise worthwhile initiatives risk remaining fragmented and uncertain in their direction and sustainability,” he commented.