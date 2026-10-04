JM died at the scene. An 85-year-old passerby identified as “Nelia” was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. Two other children, ages 8 and 10, identified as “JY” and “Eman,” also died after being taken to a hospital.

Four children identified as “CJ,” “PJ,” “AP” and “JJ” were injured and were reported in stable condition after receiving treatment at separate hospitals.

Roxas Municipal Police Station officers responded to the scene and interviewed witnesses and victims. A forensic team processed the area, while the Isabela Provincial Explosives and Canine Unit conducted a post-blast investigation. Police said the source of the suspected explosive is still under investigation.

The police Women and Children Protection Desk coordinated with the Roxas municipal social welfare office to assist the victims and witnesses and gather further information.

Regional police director Brig. Gen. Mariano C. Rodriguez and Isabela provincial police director Col. Manuel B. Bringas visited the site to assess the situation and response.

Bringas urged parents and caregivers to warn children against touching unfamiliar objects. He advised the public to leave anything resembling ammunition, a grenade or an explosive undisturbed and report it to the nearest police station.