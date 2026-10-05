BAGUIO CITY — Police are investigating the death of a man found inside a parked vehicle along Marcos Highway on Monday morning, 5 October.
Responders found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head at around 9 a.m. near Km. 3 in Barangay Bakakeng Central.
Police said a concerned citizen reported the vehicle for obstructing traffic after it had been parked along the roadway since about 8:43 a.m.
When officers inspected the vehicle, they found an unconscious male occupant inside. Emergency responders later confirmed that he had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered a 9mm Armscor pistol from the vehicle.
Police said the firearm has been secured for forensic examination and ballistic testing as part of the investigation.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
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