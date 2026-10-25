Comelec warns public against fake news on 2026 BSKE

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has warned the public against persistent misinformation about the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

“Maging mapanuri. Magberipika bago maniwala at magbahagi ng impormasyon,” the Comelec said in an advisory.

(Scrutinize posts. Verify information before believing and sharing it.)

The commission issued the advisory in response to a Facebook post by Gallazy Sharly Paradise claiming that the 2026 BSKE would push through and that the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) would begin on Monday, 26 October.

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“Walang isasagawang Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan Elections ngayong taon batay sa umiiral na batas at hindi magkakaroon ng Filing ng COC kaugnay nito sa darating na Oktubre 26, 2026,” the Comelec informed the public.

(There will be no BSKE this year under existing laws, and no COC filing related to the elections will take place on 26 October 2026.)

The commission explained that the schedule for COC filings and other election-related activities would be announced only after the issuance of Comelec resolutions and other official pronouncements.

The poll body also reminded the public that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12326 into law, extending the terms of barangay and SK officials from four to five years and resetting the BSKE to 2028.