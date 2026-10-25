DOH reports rise in influenza-like illnesses, plans vaccine rollout

The Department of Health (DOH) has observed a rise in influenza-like illnesses in the past few weeks.

DOH Acting Secretary Edwin Mercado said in a radio interview that, according to the department’s Epidemiology Bureau (EB), 11,137 cases had been recorded in recent weeks.

Mercado said this represented an eight-percent increase from the 10,378 cases reported from September 3 to 16.

“Tumataas during kapanahunan nga nitong tag-lamig kasi mas nagkukumpol-kumpol ’yung mga tao,” he said.

(These cases rise during the cold season because people gather together.)

The DOH chief said the increase is further aggravated by year-end celebrations, such as Christmas and the welcoming of the New Year.

In response to the rising number of influenza-like illnesses, Mercado announced, “Meron na tayong influenza virus vaccine na ilalabas next week.”

(We will release an influenza vaccine next week.)

He said the vaccination campaign would last for two months, until December, with priority given to vulnerable sectors, including senior citizens, children below preschool age, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Mercado said influenza-like illnesses are usually caused by viruses and can also be associated with allergies.

The DOH chief assured the public that “hindi naman fatal itong influenza virus.”

(This influenza virus is not fatal.)

Mercado said people who contract influenza-like illnesses generally need adequate rest, sufficient water intake, and proper nutrition, among other measures.

Mercado said the DOH had recorded a total of 122,514 cases of influenza-like illnesses so far this year.

Despite the recent increase, he said this year’s case count was 20 percent lower than the 152,972 cases recorded during the same period in 2025.

The DOH chief also disclosed that the department had recorded 291 COVID-19 cases during the week, up from 245 the previous week.

“Nakikita naman namin hindi siya kumbaga epidemic proportions,” he said.

(We have observed that the cases have not reached epidemic proportions.)

Mercado said the DOH had not yet determined that COVID-19 vaccination was necessary based on its current requirements.

“’Yung aming vaccination requirements, hindi pa namin tinatakda na kailangan ng vaccination for COVID,” he said.