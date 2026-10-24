Sorsogon inmates turn to painting for rehabilitation

Paintings created by persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Sorsogon City District Jail are highlighting the role of creative expression and skills development in rehabilitation as the country observes National Correctional Consciousness Week.

The jail’s skills enhancement and livelihood program started last year with one PDL who had artistic talent and later volunteered to teach fellow detainees, allowing more inmates to develop their creativity and learn new skills.

Through painting, participating PDLs are given an opportunity to express themselves, build confidence and engage in productive activities while preparing for their eventual return to their communities.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Bicol Information Officer Joefrie Barbacena Anglo said the initiative reflects the importance of providing PDLs with opportunities for personal growth and rehabilitation.

“As we observe National Correctional Consciousness Week, we are reminded that every person deprived of liberty deserves the opportunity to grow, rediscover their God-given talents and work toward a better future,” Anglo said.

“Through programs that nurture their skills and creativity, we affirm our commitment to humane safekeeping and effective rehabilitation, guided by the belief that every person has the capacity to change and deserves the chance to begin anew,” he added.

The initiative forms part of the BJMP’s efforts to help PDLs develop their potential and acquire practical skills that could support them in building productive lives after their release.

National Correctional Consciousness Week is observed during the last week of October under Presidential Proclamation No. 551, series of 1995. The annual observance seeks to promote public awareness and participation in the rehabilitation and reintegration of PDLs.