Addessa, LG launch Korean-inspired home festival in Subic

Addessa Corp. Vice President Sonia D. Canonizado, Olongapo Vice Mayor Kaye Legaspi, and LG Philippines Vice President for Sales Allan Aguila look at LG Electronics’ newest smart TVs during the “K-Living Starts Here” event at Ayala Malls Harbor Point in Subic Bay Freeport on 24 October 2026.

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — Home appliance retail chain Addessa and major South Korean multinational corporation LG Electronics launched the “K-Living Starts Here” event at Ayala Malls Harbor Point in the Subic Bay Freeport on 24 October 2026.

The specialized, interactive home festival and product showcase runs from 24 to 27 October 2026 at the mall’s Activity Center. It aims to showcase a range of LG Electronics appliances and let visitors experience modern, Korean-inspired smart home setups.

The festival is designed to demonstrate how advanced appliance technology can enhance everyday comfort, convenience, and home aesthetics.

It features interactive displays, live demonstrations of energy-efficient LG home appliances, stylish home entertainment setups, and AI-powered ecosystem solutions.

Visitors can also take advantage of event-exclusive discounts on selected major appliances and explore flexible payment terms through Addessa’s Easy Installment options.