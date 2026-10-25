Inday prays for father’s safe return during Bukidnon church visit

Vice President Sara Duterte said she prayed for the safe return of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, to the Philippines during a church visit in Bukidnon last month.

In a social media post, the Vice President said she visited the San Isidro Labrador Parish Church in Musuan, Maramag, Bukidnon, during her trip to Valencia City.

“Ipinagdasal natin ang kaayusan at kapayapaan ng ating bansa, ang kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan na nagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa, lalo na sa Gitnang Silangan, gayundin ang ligtas na pag-uwi ni Dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa ating bayan,” she said.

Rodrigo, 81, remains in the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, where he is facing trial over alleged crimes against humanity linked to his administration's war on drugs.

On 8 October, the ICC made public a ruling that found the former president fit to stand trial, rejecting arguments from his defense team that his health condition prevented him from participating in the proceedings.

The ICC had earlier confirmed all three counts of crimes against humanity against Duterte, involving alleged murder and attempted murder committed between November 2011 and March 2019 in connection with the anti-drug campaign.