Kalinga police urge peace amid tensions between Tulgao, Butbut communities

TABUK CITY, Kalinga — The Kalinga Police Provincial Office (KPPO) has condemned violence and expressed concern over rising tensions between the Tulgao and Butbut communities in Tinglayan, stressing the need to protect lives, ensure public safety, and preserve peace and order.

Kalinga Police Provincial Director Police Col. Peter D. Ngabit Jr. said the agency respects the traditions and customary practices of both groups and recognizes the vital role of tribal elders, pangat, and traditional peace pact holders in resolving disputes.

He said the KPPO would strengthen police presence and preventive security measures while working with local government units and tribal leaders to promote dialogue and lasting reconciliation.

The police assured both communities of impartial and professional service, adherence to the rule of law, respect for human rights, and evidence-based responses to security threats regardless of tribal affiliation.

Ngabit urged residents to refrain from retaliation, avoid spreading unverified information, and cooperate with authorities and community leaders to maintain peace.

Residents were also encouraged to report security concerns through proper channels and support ongoing peace initiatives.