“At sana rin po, hindi lamang Metro Manila ang ating pagtuunan ng pansin. Tignan din po natin ang kalagayan ng mga manggagawa sa ibang rehiyon, lalo na ang mga lugar kung saan mas marami ang nangangailangan ng dagdag na suporta,” Go said.

He said the gap between wages and the cost of basic goods remains a concern.

“Patuloy ang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin nang mas mabilis kaysa sa pagtaas ng sahod,” Go said, adding that workers’ purchasing power remains low.

Go cited Senate Bill No. 175, which he filed to provide a ₱100 across-the-board increase in the daily minimum wage of private-sector workers nationwide.

He said the proposal is intended to help workers keep up with rising prices and support their families’ daily needs.

During the same hearing, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said workers in Central Visayas, Negros Oriental and Siquijor are set to receive a ₱42 daily wage increase effective 14 October.

Tolentino added that wage deliberations are also progressing in CALABARZON and Central Luzon, while the second tranche of a wage adjustment in the Davao Region has already been implemented.

Go said regional wage boards should continue considering local costs of living when determining increases.

“Bawat piso, bawat sentimo na pagdagdag sahod sa ating mga ordinaryong manggagawa ay malaking tulong po ’yon sa kanila,” he said.

He also appealed to businesses that can afford to provide more to their employees to consider doing so.