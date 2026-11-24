BDO Life Assurance Co. Inc. has received the 2-Golden Arrow recognition at the 2026 Golden Arrow Awards, extending its record of recognition for corporate governance excellence.

The award, presented by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), recognizes companies demonstrating high standards of accountability, transparency, compliance and risk management.

The 2-Golden Arrow distinction is awarded to companies scoring between 90 and 99 points on the Corporate Governance Scorecard.

BDO Life said its continued recognition reflects efforts to strengthen governance policies, improve corporate disclosures and promote risk management and compliance awareness across its organization.

The company has also enhanced internal accountability processes to reinforce responsible business practices.

"The 2-Golden Arrow award affirms that good corporate governance is not simply a compliance exercise, but an integral part of how BDO Life conducts business," said Ace Devino Custodio, BDO Life corporate governance officer and head of legal and compliance.

"It reflects our steadfast commitment to integrity, accountability, transparency, and responsible business practices. Our ultimate goal is to keep the trust of our customers and stakeholders," he added.

BDO Life said strong corporate governance plays an important role in maintaining customer confidence and ensuring responsible management of its insurance operations.

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The company also emphasized its commitment to providing financial protection products that help Filipino families prepare for unexpected financial challenges.