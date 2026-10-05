Among the additions is “Kwento ng Agila,” an immersive walkthrough that explains the inspiration, architecture and development of the attraction while introducing guests to the Philippine eagle and its natural habitat.

The experience will also feature augmented reality elements along the queue leading to the Enchanted Forest.

Pugad, the attraction’s in-house concept store, has also been refreshed to incorporate educational and entertainment elements tied to the Agila experience.

The updated areas are scheduled to officially launch on 17 October.

Agila The EKsperience: Saribuhay was reimagined in October 2025 and later received the Best ASEAN New Tourism Attraction award from the ASEAN Tourism Association in January 2026.

As part of its anniversary celebration, Enchanted Kingdom will hold the Fiesta ng Saribuhay Concert on 17 October at the Spaceport Grounds, featuring Dionela, XONARA, Sacred Red and other performers.

The event will culminate in the Lipad ng Agila: A Pyromusical Fiesta.

The park will also hold Run to 31: Takbo ng Saribuhay on 11 October, with 1.5-kilometer, 3-kilometer and 5-kilometer categories.

Other October activities include the Fiesta ng Saribuhay Anniversary Parade, the Ube-Matcha Festival from 14 to 18 October and Palarong Pinoy featuring traditional Filipino street games.