Enchanted Kingdom (EK) celebrated grandparents and their vital role in Filipino families during Fiesta ng Pagmamahal: A Grandparents Celebration on September 12–13. As part of EK’s quarter-long Love Saribuhay campaign, the event honored traditional values of love, respect, and family solidarity by bringing multiple generations together for a weekend dedicated to the country's lolos and lolas.

In addition to enjoying EK’s classic park rides, families gathered at Eldar’s Theater for complimentary screenings of family-centered Viva Films titles, including Unforgettable, Miss Granny, and Hating Kapatid. Grandparents were also treated to specialized wellness services, receiving free scalp treatments, haircuts, and head and shoulder massages throughout the festivities.

To round out the weekend, EK partnered with Unihealth - Sta. Rosa Hospital and Medical Center to offer complimentary medical and health consultations to attending seniors. The park will keep its celebration of Philippine biodiversity and culture going through October as it builds up to its 31st anniversary with the upcoming Fiesta ng Saribuhay.