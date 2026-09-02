Weekend celebrations will feature Fiesta ng Saribuhay streetdance performances, while the park’s Storyverse characters will appear in a nighttime parade.

Filipino music will take center stage on 17 October during the Fiesta ng Saribuhay Concert, headlined by R&B hitmaker Dionela alongside other OPM acts. More performances featuring OPM artists are scheduled for 18 October, with the lineup to be announced.

The theme park will also introduce its Saribuhay Menu, featuring local dishes inspired by destinations featured in AGILA The EKsperience: SARIBUHAY. The menu will be available at LaunchTime and Amazon Grill restaurants.

New dining tenants are also expected in the coming months, including Pepper Lunch at the EK Portico, Minimelts, Stroop & Zo, and Mango Royal.

New AGILA experience

One of the anniversary highlights is the launch of AGILA The EKsperience: SARIBUHAY 2.5, which will introduce new immersive pre- and post-show experiences this October.

The attraction will feature a multi-sensory walkthrough at the entrance that explores the inspiration, symbolism and making of the attraction. Guests will also be taken into the natural habitat of the Philippine eagle, learning about its lifecycle and the threats facing the critically endangered bird.

The park will likewise enhance Pugad, AGILA’s in-house concept store, with displays and experiences combining retail, education, innovation and sustainability.

Enchanted Kingdom relaunched AGILA The EKsperience: SARIBUHAY in October 2025 with a sustainability-focused mission. In January, it was named the Best ASEAN New Tourism Attraction by the ASEAN Tourism Association.

The park has also tapped its homegrown P-pop girl group SMS as Saribuhay Explorers, who will serve as biodiversity ambassadors through short-form digital content promoting awareness of AGILA and Philippine biodiversity.

Schedules are subject to change with prior notice.