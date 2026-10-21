STA. ROSA, Laguna — Enchanted Kingdom marked its 31st anniversary with a celebration of Filipino culture, music and biodiversity, highlighting environmental conservation through its “Fiesta ng Saribuhay” festivities on 17 October.

The anniversary celebration featured cultural performances, a grand parade, a concert showcasing Filipino artists and a pyromusical display inspired by the Philippine eagle.

The theme park also unveiled enhancements to its award-winning flying theater attraction, AGILA The EKsperience: SARIBUHAY, reinforcing its campaign to promote awareness and protection of the country's natural heritage.

Among the improvements were a new entry experience, the “Ang Kwento ng Agila” walkthrough, which provides visitors with additional information about the Philippine eagle, and an enhanced PUGAD concept store.

Nico R. Mamon, chairman of Enchanted Kingdom's 31st anniversary celebration, said the milestone recognizes the Filipino people who have contributed to the theme park's growth over the past three decades.

“Celebrating 31 magical years is not just a milestone for EK. It is also a celebration for the Filipinos who have been an integral part of our story for the past three decades,” Mamon said.

He emphasized that the celebration reflects Filipino values of strength, intelligence and resilience, represented by the Philippine eagle and the anniversary song “Lipad.”

The festivities began with traditional Filipino dance performances welcoming visitors at the park entrance and Victoria Park.

In the afternoon, Enchanted Kingdom's Storyverse characters joined performers from Saribuhay Village for the Fiesta ng Saribuhay Anniversary Parade.

The celebration continued at the Spaceport Grounds with a concert featuring Filipino performers across various musical genres.

Among the featured artists were soloists FYNE and Prince Liu, indie band Sacred Red, P-pop girl group XONARA and R&B singer-songwriter Dionela.

Homegrown performers Kingsmen and P-pop girl group SMS also introduced anniversary music, including “Saribuhay” and “Lipad,” which have been released on major digital streaming platforms.

The celebration concluded with “Lipad ng Agila: A Pyromusical Fiesta,” featuring a Philippine eagle-inspired aerial spectacle accompanied by fireworks.

Through the anniversary activities and improvements to its attractions, Enchanted Kingdom highlighted the connection between entertainment, Filipino cultural identity and environmental awareness.