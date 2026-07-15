Eldar the Wizard will also visit Ang Bahay Parola Foundation in Santa Rosa on 17 July and Casa Dei Bambini Foundation on July 24, with the Children from Hope Worldwide Philippines Inc. and Children's Joy Foundation Inc. taking part in Eldar's Birthday Bash inside the park on 25 July.

The birthday celebration, which forms part of the theme park's year-long 30th anniversary festivities, will culminate with a special event at the Spaceport Grounds featuring live performances, appearances by story verse characters, interactive games, and giveaways for guests of all ages.

Throughout July, visitors can also enjoy Eldar-inspired food offerings, including themed meals, beverages, and desserts, along with a new collection of merchandise.

Alongside this, EK has also introduced a show at Eldar's Theater, where story verse characters perform in a surprise birthday dance party.

Guests can also use the park's newly launched facial recognition technology to conveniently access their in-park photos through Rialto 4D's photo outlet and Eldar's Photo Hub in Victoria Park, including the Sky Wizardry Fireworks Display every weekend and on regular holidays at 7 p.m.

Since 1995, Eldar has served as the central character of EK’s story, representing the park's core values of love of God, respect, kindness, and integrity.