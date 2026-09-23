The celebration focused on the role of grandparents as sources of wisdom, guidance and family connection.

Aside from Enchanted Kingdom’s rides and attractions, families were treated to screenings of Filipino films centered on love and family relationships.

The lineup featured three Viva Films titles: Unforgettable, Miss Granny and Hating Kapatid, which were shown at Eldar’s Theater on both days.

Grandparents also received complimentary wellness services on 13 September, including hair care, head and shoulder massages and scalp treatments.

Free medical and health consultations were also offered in partnership with Unihealth-Sta. Rosa Hospital and Medical Center Inc.

Enchanted Kingdom said its celebration of Philippine biodiversity will continue in October through Fiesta ng Saribuhay as the theme park prepares for its 31st anniversary.