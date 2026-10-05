“This time ay minarapat natin, dahil wala naman barangay and SK elections, ay isagawa ang plebisito ng Naga sa November 21 ngayon,” Garcia said.

He said Naga has fewer than 150,000 registered voters.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation No. 1267 on 26 May declaring Naga City in Camarines Sur a highly urbanized city after it met the population and income requirements under the Local Government Code.

The proclamation cited a population of 210,545 and an annual income of ₱298.53 million based on 1991 constant prices.

Under Section 453 of Republic Act No. 7160, the conversion will take effect only if ratified by Naga City’s qualified voters in a plebiscite.