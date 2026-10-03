Ways are being explored by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to make voting more accessible to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), including the wider use of internet voting and possible early voting for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable sectors.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the poll body is concerned about the consistently low turnout among overseas Filipino voters despite efforts to encourage them to register and participate in elections.

There are an estimated 12 million Filipinos living abroad, but fewer than two million are registered overseas voters, Garcia said.

“To think 12 million is the estimate of Filipinos abroad but only 2 million will register,” Garcia said.

Turnout was similarly low during the 2025 midterm elections, when 221,284, or 18.12% of the 1.22 million registered overseas voters who were enrolled for online voting, actually cast their ballots.

The poll chief said they are hoping internet voting can encourage more Filipinos abroad to participate by allowing them to vote using their phones, laptops, or tablets without having to leave work or travel to a polling site.

Garcia said they are looking into intensifying the campaign since they have already rolled out and pilot-tested internet voting. They hope that this time, the interest of Filipinos abroad will grow because they can use cellphones, laptops, and tablets to vote.

He said OFWs do not have to leave their jobs or give up their rest time on Saturdays and Sundays since voting will take less than five minutes.

In 2025, the Comelec introduced internet voting for overseas Filipinos during the national and local elections.

Garcia said that in that election, registered overseas voters could vote online in participating countries, while some locations used automated counting machines or other modes depending on host-country restrictions.

He said the system could particularly benefit seafarers and other OFWs who may have difficulty reaching Philippine diplomatic posts during election periods.

The poll body has also used satellite registration activities to bring voter registration closer to Filipino communities abroad.

“Kung kaya lang may problema tayo kung bakit ito in-person. Tulad ng ordinaryong Pilipino dito sa ating bansa, kailangan makuha ang ating biometrics, fingerprints, pictures, signatures kasi ‘yan ang pagkakakilan sa atin. Ito ang matinding problema natin,” he said.

Garcia said they conduct satellite registration and bring registration services to areas where many Filipinos gather, particularly on Saturdays and Sundays.

The poll chief also expressed support for a proposal to allow certain vulnerable sectors to vote ahead of election day.

The Comelec already has a system for local absentee voters, including members of the media, teachers, and soldiers whose work prevents them from voting on election day.

“For example, one is assigned this particular day for him to comment and has a program. Hindi siya makaboto kahit maghapon at special report siya kapag abala na pinag-uusapan. So ang gagawin, pwede siyang mag-apply bilang local absentee voter, isang linggo bago mag-election papayagan silang makaboto,” Garcia said.

He said a similar arrangement could be extended to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and Indigenous Peoples to prevent them from having to navigate crowded polling places on election day.

The proposal could again be taken up by Congress, Garcia said.