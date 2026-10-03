The suspect was arrested for alleged violation of Section 255 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, with recommended bail set at P120,000.

He was subsequently turned over to personnel of the concerned police station for documentation and appropriate legal proceedings.

Nartatez said effective policing also requires ensuring that valid court processes are properly carried out through coordination among law enforcement agencies.

“The law applies to everyone, regardless of nationality. Ang mahalaga, properly verified ang warrant and that it is implemented in accordance with the law and with respect for the person’s rights,” he said.

Nartatez said the operation reflects the PNP’s commitment to its Focused Agenda through Enhanced Managing Police Operations, particularly in strengthening coordination and timely police response while ensuring that law enforcement actions comply with established procedures.

The PNP said the operation is also consistent with the administration’s efforts to promote responsive and accountable public service.

The police force said it would continue working with partner agencies to ensure that lawful processes are implemented efficiently and responsibly.