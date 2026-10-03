A 36-year-old Australian national wanted in connection with a tax-related case was arrested during a coordinated operation at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on 30 September, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Saturday.
PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the passenger was initially intercepted by Bureau of Immigration personnel after a record linked to an Alert List Order and an outstanding warrant was flagged.
The matter was subsequently coordinated with the NAIA Police Station 3, where the warrant was verified through the PNP’s electronic warrant system. Police also coordinated with the concerned police station for its proper implementation.
The suspect was arrested for alleged violation of Section 255 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, with recommended bail set at P120,000.
He was subsequently turned over to personnel of the concerned police station for documentation and appropriate legal proceedings.
Nartatez said effective policing also requires ensuring that valid court processes are properly carried out through coordination among law enforcement agencies.
“The law applies to everyone, regardless of nationality. Ang mahalaga, properly verified ang warrant and that it is implemented in accordance with the law and with respect for the person’s rights,” he said.
Nartatez said the operation reflects the PNP’s commitment to its Focused Agenda through Enhanced Managing Police Operations, particularly in strengthening coordination and timely police response while ensuring that law enforcement actions comply with established procedures.
The PNP said the operation is also consistent with the administration’s efforts to promote responsive and accountable public service.
The police force said it would continue working with partner agencies to ensure that lawful processes are implemented efficiently and responsibly.
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