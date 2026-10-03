The exchange drew criticism from fellow photojournalists and media practitioners, who rallied behind Lascano and questioned PGMN’s handling of the photograph and its interpretation of fair use.

Photojournalist Ezra Acayan criticized the network, writing: “Peanut Butter Media steals photo then goes on to insult photographer they stole from. Galit sa magnanakaw pero magnanakaw din.”

DAILY TRIBUNE head photographer Yummie Dingding likewise demanded that PGMN remove the photograph as she highlighted a broader problem faced by photojournalists whose work is taken and republished without permission.

“Within the same month, photos taken by my colleagues were used without permission more than once. In one case, the logo was even cropped out. In another, a photograph was taken and repurposed for social commentary that had nothing to do with the photographer’s original intent or assignment,” Dingding said.

She stressed that photographs available online are not automatically free for anyone to use, adding that proper permission and attribution cannot simply be replaced by “CTTO,” or “credit to the owner.”

Dingding also explained that photographs distributed through media pools are subject to specific arrangements governing their use.

“A photograph distributed through a media pool is shared under the rules and arrangements of that particular pool or press corps. It is meant for the participating or authorized members and organizations covered by that arrangement,” she said.

“If you are not part of that pool, you cannot simply grab the photograph from a member’s website or social media account and assume you are entitled to use it,” Dingding added.

The incident has renewed concerns among media practitioners over the unauthorized use of photojournalists’ work online and the need to respect photographers’ ownership and established rules on the use and distribution of news photographs.