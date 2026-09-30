The City of Manila and Valenzuela City both announced the renewed implementation of NCAP is intended to improve road safety and traffic discipline while making the handling of violations more consistent.

“Simula October 5, 2026 muling ipapatupad ang No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP), para makatulong sa pagpapanatili ng kaligtasan at disiplina sa kalsada,” both Local Government Unit (LGU) said in a social media post.

Under the system, motorists will be able to receive and check traffic violation alerts online instead of being stopped by traffic enforcers at the time of the offense.

Motorists will also be allowed to file protests online, providing a digital process for contesting apprehensions.

The Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023 will also standardize fines for violations covered by NCAP among participating cities.

Payment of traffic fines will likewise be made available through online channels of local governments, allowing motorists to settle penalties without having to transact solely through physical payment facilities.###