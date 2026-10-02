Malacañang appeared to back the disclosure of former senator Antonio Trillanes IV that Vice President Sara Duterte allegedly received money from the Chinese government, which Trillanes said raises national security concerns.

“Kung sapat ang ebidensya, hindi ito dapat isawalang bahala. Maituturing na pagtataksil sa bayan ang mga Filipino lalo na kung sila ay mga public official na kaya pala tahimik sa mga karahasang natatanggap ng iba nating mangingisda sa kamay ng mga dayuhan at ang iba naman ay handang ipamigay ang parte ng ating teritoryo o karapatan sa WPS ay dahil natatapalan ng pera ang kanilang mga mata para talikuran ang pagmamahal sa sariling bayan at ibenta ang ating Kalayaan,” Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro said in a Viber message to reporters on Friday.