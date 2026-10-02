Aside from roads, Momo sought P175 million for the completion of unfinished national bridges and another P307.5 million for the national building program.

The lawmaker also sought P4.09 billion for the DPWH’s Convergence and Special Support Program (CSSP), which Malacañang recently described as an umbrella program funding infrastructure projects.

In pushing for the insertions, Momo said increased government spending on infrastructure was important to boost the Philippine economy.

He said reduced infrastructure spending in previous years had resulted in fewer jobs for Filipinos, as some construction companies had ceased operations while others downsized their workforce.

“We should always remember, Madam Chair, that infra spending has proven to be the biggest economic driver. Right now, because of the reduced budget on infra, the Philippine Statistics Authority shows that there is an increase in unemployment,” he said.

After the proposed insertions were approved, Momo expressed support for special provisions sought by the DPWH for inclusion in the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

The proposed guidelines would allow the DPWH to amend errors in the GAA that prevent the release of funds for projects.

Momo said P15 billion intended for more than 700 projects in the 2026 budget had been frozen because the agency was not allowed to modify project information.

He said allowing the special provisions would “speed up the implementation of projects.”

Amid recent issues surrounding DPWH expenditures, House Appropriations Committee chairperson Rep. Mikaela Suansing said the panel would require the agency to submit “complete documentary requirements” for the projects.

Budget watchdog flags DPWH boost

The People’s Budget Coalition expressed concern over the proposed insertions, particularly the lack of details on how the P11.49 billion for the DPWH would be allocated.

The budget watchdog noted that the insertions involved the “exact lines where the last few years’ ghost projects, and political or pet insertions lived.”

The PBC specifically flagged the P4.09 billion for the CSSP, P4.96 billion for farm-to-market roads under the Department of Agriculture, P4.09 billion for the National Irrigation Administration, and P1.55 billion for the Department of Health.

“The BARSc shows totals only. No project list, no breakdown by region or district. In plenary, Secretary Dizon said DPWH would publicize the list behind its P20 billion in ‘institutional amendments.’ The BARSc figure for DPWH is P11.49 billion with no list attached,” the group said.

Process delays

PBC also questioned the delays in the BARSc process, noting that the meeting was delayed by more than four hours.

The House special panel broadcast its hearing on 1 October at 5 p.m., despite being initially scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

PBC said the four-hour delay could indicate that the proposals were “pre-approved,” particularly since no lawmaker objected to the insertions during the hearing.

“Members appeared to have copies of the tables of figures and amendments in hand, which suggests the reallocations were negotiated during the executive session, out of public view,” the budget watchdog said.

The group’s observations contrasted with an earlier statement from House Deputy Speaker Ronald Puno, who said pre-BARSc meetings were merely administrative in nature.

PBC also questioned the special panel’s decision to disallow civil society organizations and members of the media from physically observing the process.