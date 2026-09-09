Police said the confrontation began after one of the suspects allegedly harassed an employee of the establishment.

The victim intervened, leading to a heated argument during which one suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun of undetermined caliber and pointed it at the victim’s chest.

The three men then fled aboard a blue Ford Raptor, police said.

Personnel from the Laoag City Police Station launched a pursuit operation and traced the vehicle to Paoay, Ilocos Norte.

Laoag police coordinated with the Paoay Municipal Police Station and traveled to the area with the victim, who identified the three suspects outside their barracks.

Police arrested the men at about 8:05 p.m.

Authorities recovered a 9 mm Glock 17 Gen 5 with a magazine containing 11 live rounds and a .45-caliber M1911 pistol with a magazine containing six rounds.

They also seized 29 additional rounds of 9 mm ammunition and several identification cards.

The marking and inventory of the firearms, ammunition and other seized items were conducted in the presence of required witnesses, police said.

The suspects and the evidence were taken to the Laoag City Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

Police said the suspects could face charges under Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.