These provisions are expected to foster a stable and predictable investment environment, enhance investor confidence, and encourage greater investment flows between the two countries.

Expanding opportunities

The two nations see opportunities to expand investment cooperation across priority sectors.

The BoI said sectors to be promoted to Omani investors include agribusiness, renewable energy, energy efficiency technologies, infrastructure and public-private partnership projects, innovation, information technology and business process management, oil and gas, processed and specialty food, including halal food, tourism, and other sectors that support sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The IPPA is also expected to spur Omani investments in the Philippines and pave the way for future economic initiatives, including a possible preferential trade arrangement to improve market access for goods from both countries.

The Philippines-Oman IPPA is scheduled to be signed within the year.

Philippine Ambassador to Oman Noralyn Jubaira Baja said the successful conclusion of the negotiations reflects the deepening partnership between the Philippines and Oman and their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation, strengthening bilateral economic ties, promoting sustainable investment flows, and creating new opportunities for businesses and investors in both countries.

Oman is home to around 47,000 overseas Filipino workers. Omani investments in the Philippines remained limited from 2021 to 2025, totaling $0.14 million, but rose significantly in January 2026 to $0.80 million, making Oman the fifth-largest source of foreign direct investments in the Philippines that month.

The agreement is expected to further increase foreign direct investments from Oman.

The Philippine delegation was led by BoI Governor Marjorie Ramos-Samaniego, along with Director Elyjean DC Portoza and Atty. Kyla Mari Samson.