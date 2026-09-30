The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is investigating an alleged basketball-related brawl in Tondo, Manila, involving an off-duty police officer that left four individuals, including two minors, wounded.
NCRPO Officer-in-Charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano directed the Manila Police District to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and determine the circumstances that led to the altercation.
The NCRPO also reiterated that the safety and welfare of the two minors and the other injured individuals remain a concern, assuring that all necessary assistance is being extended to those affected.
Abrahano said the personnel involved will be subjected to the appropriate administrative and legal processes based on the findings of the investigation.
“We will not tolerate any conduct by our personnel that may endanger public safety, particularly incidents involving violence against members of the community,” Abrahano said.
“The fact that a police officer was off duty at the time of an incident does not remove his responsibility to uphold the law and conduct himself in a manner consistent with the standards expected of a member of the Philippine National Police,” the NCRPO chief added.
Abrahano emphasized that being a police officer is a continuing responsibility.
“Even when off duty, our personnel are expected to exercise restraint, avoid confrontations, and help maintain peace and order in their communities whenever circumstances call for it. That responsibility does not end when they leave their posts or finish their shifts,” Abrahano said.
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