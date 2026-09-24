The directive includes increased foot and mobile patrols, deployment of quick reaction teams and intensified cyber monitoring against misinformation, disinformation and other potential online threats.

“The PNP is continuously strengthening its security preparations for the ASEAN Summit. We are coordinating closely with concerned government agencies, local government units, and our security partners to ensure the safety of our delegates, guests, and the public,” Nartatez said.

“We will remain professional and vigilant while respecting the right to peaceful assembly,” he added.

Malacañang earlier acknowledged the possibility of protests related to concerns over the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative and called for peaceful dialogue.

Nartatez said the preparations were precautionary and intended to ensure readiness without causing unnecessary alarm.

“Our preparations are primarily precautionary and part of our responsibility as the host country’s police force. We continue to monitor the security environment and assess any emerging threats so that we can respond promptly and appropriately,” he said.

The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits are scheduled in Metro Manila from 16 to 18 November. The Palace has declared the three days special non-working days in the National Capital Region to ease traffic and help secure summit participants.

“The PNP is ready to ensure a safe, peaceful, and orderly ASEAN Summit. We ask everyone to cooperate with security measures and to exercise their rights responsibly,” Nartatez said.