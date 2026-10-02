LUCENA CITY — Thirty-two of Lucena City’s barangays have officially been declared drug-cleared, with only one remaining barangay still preparing its formal application for the same status, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 4A said.

PDEA 4A issued the clarification after an earlier figure mentioned during the Kapihan sa PIA-Quezon program was presented as a rough estimate and did not reflect the final, verified official count.

PDEA 4A Regional Public Information Officer Mary Ann Mahilom-Lorenzo earlier discussed the agency’s operational accomplishments, the Balay Silangan Reformation Program and the Drug-Free Workplace program during the Kapihan sa PIA.