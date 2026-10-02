The public has been advised to be wary of fake messages claiming to be from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).
PhilHealth issued the warning in an advisory on Friday, 2 October, concerning messages claiming to be from the state insurer.
The corporation said PhilHealth does not send personal messages to individuals asking for personal information.
The state insurer advised the public to scrutinize messages requesting payments or personal details, or instructing recipients to click suspicious links.
It also urged the public to verify whether a website is real or legitimate before providing any information.
“Maging mapagmatyag at protektahan ang inyong personal na impormasyon,” it advised.
(Be vigilant and protect your personal information.)
“Huwag basta mag-click ng mga link mula sa hindi kilalang pinagmulan,” it added.
(Don’t immediately click links from unknown sources.)
The state insurer reminded the public that its official website is www.philhealth.gov.ph.
Two Lasallian campuses faced security threats Thursday, adding to a growing string of school scares that has continued…
Some couples regard a public marriage proposal as romantic. A pair in China decided to do it during the concert of a…
Tulfo advised the prosecution panel to be more mindful of the lawyers it assigns to present witnesses to keep the…
The attempt to sabotage a flydubai airlines flight may have been intended not only to endanger its 174 passengers but…