The launch, themed “Forward Together,” kicked off with a 5-kilometer color run before the opening ceremonies.

“This is going to be our legacy. To Villar City, all of the things that we did in the past 50 years, at least dito magcu-culminate, maipagmamalaki natin. Kaya, we're doing our best to make this really a great city,” Villar said.

Villar said development of the township continues to accelerate as planners introduce new concepts and projects.

“Every time we discuss, we come up with different ideas, different concepts, pabilis nang pabilis ang development. Hindi bumabagal,” he said.

He also acknowledged criticism surrounding the development but said he expects the finished city to become something residents can take pride in.

“Maraming mga pintas, maraming mga criticisms, but they'll be surprised that after, what we're seeing is a city that we can be proud of,” Villar said.

Santos, meanwhile, pointed to the growth of the community as an indication of the development's progress.

“These are not just numbers, they are proof of movement,” Santos said.

“If this is what Villar City has accomplished in just three years, imagine what the next three years can bring,” he added.

University Town is a 150-hectare education district envisioned to host academic institutions and facilities for learning, research and innovation.

University Avenue will connect the district with other Villar City destinations, including retail and residential developments.

Among the district's centerpiece projects is The Stadium, a five-hectare sports complex designed for athletes, schools, families and community events. MelMac Sports will serve as a major locator and sports development partner.

The opening concluded with a ceremonial kick led by MelMac Sports, formally opening The Stadium and launching the development's sports program.

Villar City Masterplanning Head Frances Francisco and University Town District Director Norina Ocampo also joined the inauguration.