The state-run bank cited initiatives including zero-fee government payment transactions, free InstaPay fund transfers, its Mobile Banking App and LANDBANKasama program, which extends financial services to underserved and remote communities.

LANDBANK has also served as a conduit for government fuel subsidies and targeted cash assistance programs.

The International Finance Awards named LANDBANK the Fastest Growing Digital Banking Services provider in the Philippines for 2026.

“These recognitions affirm LANDBANK's vital role in advancing financial inclusion, supporting key sectors of the economy, and helping drive the National Government's agenda for inclusive and sustainable growth,” Finance Secretary and LANDBANK Chair Frederick D. Go said.

At the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards, LANDBANK was named Best Development Bank and Best Agri Business Bank in the Philippines, while President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz was named Banking CEO of the Year.

The Pan Finance Awards also recognized LANDBANK as Most Innovative Rural Development Bank and Agricultural Financing Partner of the Year.

The bank cited programs such as AGRISENSO Plus, ASCEND and LIFTING MSMEs as among its initiatives to expand financing for farmers, fishers and entrepreneurs.

Ortiz was separately named Best Woman CEO in Banking in the Philippines for 2026 by the International Finance Awards.

“These recognitions belong to every LANDBANKer whose hard work and dedication bring our mission to life each day,” Ortiz said.

LANDBANK also received the Renewable Energy Deal of the Year – Hydro award at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards.

Its renewable energy portfolio includes financing for Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s sustainability initiatives, Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation’s solar and battery energy storage projects, and an P800-million facility for Archipelago Renewables Corporation to deploy hybrid renewable energy-powered microgrids in underserved communities in Palawan.

LANDBANK said the recognitions come as it marks 63 years of operations, with the bank continuing to focus on financial inclusion, development financing, digital banking and sustainable investments.