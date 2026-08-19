LANDBANK said the arrangement is expected to streamline nationwide collections while improving efficiency, transparency and accountability in power-sector transactions.

LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz and PSALM President and CEO Dennis Edward A. Dela Serna led the signing of the loan agreement and digital onboarding on Aug. 4 at LANDBANK Plaza in Manila.

“At LANDBANK, we believe modernization must deliver real results for the public. Through this Agreement, we are strengthening the financial and digital foundations that support a reliable and sustainable energy sector,” Ortiz said.

The latest deal builds on nearly two decades of cooperation between the two government institutions in supporting power-sector reforms.

LANDBANK has provided PSALM with substantial financing in recent years, including syndicated term loans worth ₱110 billion in 2024 and another ₱100 billion in 2025.

Dela Serna said PSALM appreciates LANDBANK’s long-standing commitment to the agency and expects their partnership to create more opportunities in the coming years.

The new financing and digital payment services come as the government continues efforts to strengthen the financial and operational foundations of the power industry.

LANDBANK said its support for PSALM forms part of its broader push to help government institutions improve operations through financing and digital banking solutions.