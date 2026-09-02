The Department of Justice (DOJ) is eyeing making its “Katarungan Caravan” a permanent service to bring government legal and related services closer to the public.
Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said the initiative seeks to make essential government services more accessible, including securing National Bureau of Investigation clearances and addressing land-related concerns and Registry of Deeds transactions.
“The purpose of Katarungan Caravan is to bring services closer to the people,” Vida said.
With 18 regional offices, 82 provincial offices and 149 city offices nationwide, Vida said the DOJ is looking at establishing dedicated offices within these facilities to serve the public.
The Justice chief said the goal is to transform the Katarungan Caravan from a periodic outreach initiative into a permanent service that people can readily access.
The DOJ wants the program to become “not only a caravan, but to make it permanent and can be availed immediately,” Vida said.