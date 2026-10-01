The recovered items, whose owner or owners have yet to be identified, were inventoried in coordination with the Bureau of Customs, Port of Zamboanga, and are set to be turned over to the agency for proper disposition in accordance with existing procedures.

Meanwhile in Baliwag, Bulacan, police operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–Regional Field Unit NCR, with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority, recovered assorted agricultural products estimated at P3.1 million from a warehouse in Barangay Tarcan on September 29.

The recovered items included agricultural products and supplies such as booster products, pesticides, fertilizers, plant supplements, and rat bait. Two individuals, both of legal age, were taken into custody for proper disposition and further proceedings. The items and the individuals remain under the custody of the CIDG RFU NCR.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said that the operations highlight the importance of timely information, proper coordination, and careful handling of cases involving goods that may have been brought into or distributed in violation of applicable laws.

“Kapag may impormasyon tungkol sa mga kahina-hinalang shipments o goods, kailangan mabilis ang validation at maayos ang coordination. From the actual operation hanggang sa turnover, bawat hakbang dapat malinaw at naaayon sa batas. That is how we make sure the operation leads to a proper case,” PGen Nartatez said.

The operations form part of the PNP’s continuing efforts to strengthen law enforcement against activities that affect legitimate businesses, government revenues, and community safety. These efforts are being carried out in line with the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly under Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which calls for coordinated, timely, and responsive police action based on verified information and sound operational management.

The PNP continues to coordinate with the Bureau of Customs, other government agencies, and local partners to ensure that recovered items are properly accounted for and that appropriate legal processes are observed. These efforts support the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for government agencies to strengthen enforcement, accountability, and public service.