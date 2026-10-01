BATANGAS CITY — Cavite recorded the highest drug-affectation rate in CALABARZON at 23.66 percent, according to data presented by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency during a recent Regional Peace and Order Council meeting.

Laguna followed at 21.15 percent, while Batangas registered 20.15 percent, PDEA CALABARZON reported during the council meeting held at the Batangas City Convention Center on 28 September.

The figures refer to drug affectation in the region and should not be interpreted as the percentage of residents using illegal drugs.

PDEA also reported conducting 2,362 anti-illegal drug operations from 1 January to 24 September 2026. The operations included casing and surveillance, contact meetings and test buys.

Authorities reported 8,076 arrests and the rescue of 62 minors during the period.

The agency also reported 87 local government units with compliance and the establishment of 15 Balay Silangan facilities across CALABARZON.

Meanwhile, Police Regional Office 4A reported that focus crimes in the region declined by more than 23 percent compared with the previous year despite an increase in overall crime incidents.

PRO 4A also reported 149 anti-illegal drug operations that resulted in the seizure of more than P111 million worth of illegal drugs.

The regional council reviewed the figures as government agencies and local officials discussed measures aimed at strengthening peace and security across Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.