Kris Aquino is welcoming a new chapter in her life with optimism, sharing how becoming active again and returning to work have given her a renewed sense of happiness amid her continuing health journey.

After spending years focused largely on medical treatments and recovery, the television personality said she has noticed positive changes whenever she is able to stay productive.

“I noticed that when I am active, I am happy. And when I am happy, I noticed health-wise my blood pressure is nicer. Even my skin, I noticed, is better. It really has a lot to do with your attitude,” Kris shared.

For Kris, working again appears to be about more than simply returning to the spotlight. It has also allowed her to reconnect with a part of herself that had taken a back seat while her health demanded much of her attention.

Her latest reflections come as she looks forward to a more active 2027, suggesting that she hopes to gradually embrace more opportunities as her condition allows.

Kris has long been one of Philippine television’s most recognizable personalities, building a career across talk shows, game shows, movies and endorsements. Her extended absence from show business made her recent return to work especially meaningful to longtime followers who have followed her journey.

While her health remains an important consideration, Kris appears determined to approach the future with a positive outlook and an appreciation for the happiness she finds in staying engaged.

For the ”Queen of All Media,” being busy again is not simply about making a comeback. It is about rediscovering joy, purpose and the familiar energy that comes from doing the work she loves.