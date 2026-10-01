UnionBank Wealth also emphasized the importance of protecting accumulated assets from unexpected risks, particularly healthcare costs that could affect family or business finances. InLife specialists discussed local and international healthcare coverage as part of broader wealth planning.

Succession planning was another focus, with discussions emphasizing the need to prepare the next generation to understand family goals, financial responsibilities and wealth stewardship.

The UnionBank Wealth NextGen Academy was presented as one avenue for this preparation, with its next chapter planned in partnership with the Asian Institute of Management.

UnionBank Head of Wealth Management Gauraw Srivastava said clients increasingly need an approach that connects investments, insurance and payments.

“Clients increasingly need a wealth approach that connects investments, insurance and payments rather than treating each need in isolation,” Srivastava said.

UnionBank President and CEO Ana Aboitiz Delgado likewise underscored the importance of diversification, protection and preparing the next generation.

“Behind every portfolio is a personal story shaped by family, aspirations, responsibilities and the legacy each client hopes to build,” Aboitiz Delgado said.

The series also featured digital financial tools, including UnionBank Global Transfer and PayDirect, aimed at simplifying selected financial transactions across borders and generations.