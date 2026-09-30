He was referring in part to the 24 September rotation and resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, during which Philippine authorities said three People’s Liberation Army Navy warships and five China Coast Guard vessels interfered with the mission.

Trinidad said China’s pressure extends beyond the maritime domain and includes diplomacy, politics and information operations.

“The actions of the Chinese Communist Party is to make any claimant, any adversary... give up their legitimate stand,” he said.

He added that the Philippines was not seeking territory beyond what it considers legally its own.

“Wala naman tayong inaangkin, we are not claiming anything that is not ours. We are only standing up for what is rightfully and legally ours,” Trinidad said.

He said efforts to disrupt resupply missions and communications were intended to weaken Philippine resolve and eventually force the country to abandon the BRP Sierra Madre.

“Kailanman hindi mangyayari yan,” Trinidad said.

RoRe missions to continue

Trinidad said rotation and resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre would continue despite the latest incident.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. had also said the mission would proceed despite the Chinese interference, calling the incident a temporary setback.

Trinidad said the Western Command would determine the timing of the next mission based on operational considerations.

“Yung kasundaluhan natin sa BRP Sierra Madre have sufficient supplies at yung morale naman nila mataas naman,” he said.

The AFP earlier said the M/V Lapu-Lapu and Philippine support vessels were approached by Chinese vessels during the mission, with one China Coast Guard ship closing to about 1,000 yards and creating a risk of collision. No collision or injuries were reported.

Trinidad stressed that the AFP would maintain its presence at Ayungin Shoal.

“The AFP will never abandon BRP Sierra Madre. BRP Sierra Madre will remain a commissioned vessel of the Philippine Navy on Ayungin Shoal,” he said.

China claims sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, while the Philippines maintains that Ayungin Shoal lies within its exclusive economic zone. The 2016 arbitral ruling rejected the legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims, although Beijing does not recognize the decision.