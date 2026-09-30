Aside from repairing the deteriorated classroom, participating personnel repainted the school’s perimeter fence and buildings and improved the school grounds.

The project forms part of Pacific Partnership 2026 efforts to strengthen cooperation with host communities through humanitarian and civic initiatives.

Sonia Cabalona, education program specialist for partnerships and linkages of the Department of Education-Tacloban City Division, thanked the participating groups for the assistance.

“The renovated classroom will provide our learners with a safer, more comfortable, and more conducive space for learning,” Cabalona said.

“This is more than just a physical improvement to our school—it is a lasting contribution to the education and future of our children,” she added.

Pacific Partnership 2026 also aims to strengthen coordination and interoperability among participating countries while supporting local communities.